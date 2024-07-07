web analytics
CM Maryam directs authorities to remain on high alert during monsoon

Web Desk
By Web Desk
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has alerted administrations of different districts across the Punjab province in the wake of expected rains and directed authorities to take all the precautionary measures.

The Chief Minister directed district commissioners, assistant commissioners and wasa officials to remain in the field till the complete drainage of rain water and utilize all resources to ensure relief work on time in case of any flood-like situation.

She also directed to completely implement standard operating procedures of provincial disaster management.

Earlier, the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a comprehensive monsoon forecast, saying that moderate to very heavy rains may cause riverine and flash flooding, urban flooding, landslides in hilly areas, and potential GLOF events.

The NEOC highlighted expected rainfall intensities and potential impacts across various regions of Pakistan for the month of July.

As per the latest projections from the NEOC Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana and Sukkur districts of Sindh will receive 30-75 mm rainfall in the month of July while in 2nd and 4th week of July heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these areas.

