CM Maryam directs to ensure high standard of quality items in Ramzan package

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to ensure high standard of quality items in Ramzan package, ARY News reported.

The Punjab chief minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting on the transparent distribution and monitoring of the Ramzan package. The meeting was briefed that a transparent and foolproof system has been devised for the provision of Ramzan Package among beneficiaries.

CM Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the distribution of Punjab’s largest Ramzan relief package in history.

During the meeting, it was apprised that the distribution of the Ramzan Package is being supervised with the help of the live dashboard and modern technology.

The meeting briefed that a helpline has also been set up for complaints which will be formally inaugurated tomorrow.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister directed to ensure the high standard of quality of items in the Ramzan package.

She said she will not tolerate any compromise on the quality of items including flour, ghee, sugar, and other edible items. For the first time in history, the Ramzan package will be delivered to every eligible household at doorstep.