CM Maryam directs to establish Punjab tax consultancy unit

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved establishment of a new department for anti-narcotics and building of three police stations for drug control, ARY News reported.

The approval was given during a meeting in Lahore today.

She directed to set up a tax consultancy unit and called for broaden the tax net to bring all those in to the tax net.

She directed to clear the backlog of registration plates of motor vehicles.

The meeting was briefed that thirteen excise check posts will be established to prevent smuggling and drug smuggling.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed to formulate a comprehensive policy for export of buffalo milk and meat to China.

She directed that only vaccinated and tagged cattle will be allowed to the cattle market and slaughterhouse.

The Chief Minister emphasized need to establish a disease control compartment in Punjab and a new mechanism to increase exports of dairy products.

