CM Maryam gives deadline for encroachment elimination across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz gave a one-week deadline for the elimination of encroachments across the province on Wednesday, saying that the recurrence of encroachments would be tantamount to administrative failure.

According to a press statement, CM Maryam presided over a special meeting to review the “KPIs” of the Sargodha Division.

The meeting reviewed key performance indicators of cleanliness, health, education, price control, and monitoring of outsourced schools as the deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, and Mianwali gave a detailed briefing.

A report was presented on the violation of the Marriage Act, encroachments, cleanliness, condition of parks, and beautification of intersections and cities.

The KPIs of manhole covers, stray dogs, sewage, transport fitness certificates, and urban forest development were also reviewed in the meeting.

The Punjab CM expressed her indignation over the complaints of inconvenience being caused to the worshipers and citizens due to stagnant dirty water on the roads. She asserted that dilapidated roads should not be seen in any city, and potholes should be filled with patchwork.

Maryam Nawaz ordered to relocate settlements of poor people in various places in the cities to alternative locations, saying that the land mafia would not be allowed to roam freely in Punjab.

She directed authorities to ensure the restriction of a single-line cart market, saying that the carts should not be seen at any place other than the approved design and location.

In the meeting, it was decided to entrust monitoring of the performance of MS of hospitals to the Deputy Commissioners.

“We are introducing a comprehensive plan for sewage and sanitation for all the cities across Punjab”, CM Maryam added.