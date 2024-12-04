CM Maryam inaugurates Honhaar Scholarship Program

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’ on Wednesday, to ensure high-quality education for deserving students in the province, ARY News reported.

The program was officially launched at an opening ceremony held at Punjab University, where CM Maryam Nawaz distributed checks among successful students.

She also inaugurated an e-portal to facilitate easy access to the program, worth Rs130 billion.

While speaking at the ceremony, the Punjab CM said that over 70,000 students have applied for the Honhaar scholarship program, with 30,000 having been granted the scholarship. Notably, 32 percent of the selected students belong to South Punjab.

At least 18,000 female students are among successful candidates who have been awarded scholarships, she said.

Under the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’, 30,000 students have been awarded scholarships annually across 68 districts. 50 public sector university students will receive scholarships, along with 131 graduates in 16 major fields.

The Punjab Higher Education Department revealed that over 70,000 students have applied for the Honhaar scholarship program, with applications received from students at 65 universities, 359 colleges, and 12 medical colleges. The department hailed the scholarship initiative as an outstanding step taken by the Chief Minister to support higher education.

Eligibility Criteria

Have domicile from any district of Punjab

Not be older than 22 years of age on closing date

Family monthly income should be less than Rs 300,000 (Affidavit Required)

Applicant must be enrolled in Selected Disciplines in the Selected Universities / Colleges in fall session 2024.

Newly enrolled MBBS and BDS students in 2024 will also be eligible for this scholarship program.

Minimum FSc/Intermediate marks

Medical Colleges > 80%

Top Universities > 80%

Public Sector Universities > 75% for Science and > 70% for Arts and Social Sciences.

HED Colleges > 65% for Science and > 60% for Arts and Social Sciences.

What is Scholarship Coverage

The Punjab Govt Honhaar Scholarship program will cover 100 percent tuition fee.

How to apply for Honhaar Scholarship Program

The applicant must register on Honhaar Scholarship Portal at https://honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk/. Open the portal and then follow the below steps.

Click on the Login Button ( right side of the portal). A Sign in/ Register window will open.