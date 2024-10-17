Honhaar Scholarship Program: Here is how to apply as deadline approaching

LAHORE: The ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’ has been announced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with an aim to ensure high-quality education for deserving students in the province.

Under the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’, 30,000 students will be awarded scholarships annually across 68 districts. 50 public sector universities students will receive scholarships, along with 131 graduates in 16 major fields.

Eligibility Criteria

Have domicile from any district of Punjab

Not be older than 22 years of age on closing date

Family monthly income should be less than Rs 300,000 (Affidavit Required)

Applicant must be enrolled in Selected Disciplines in the Selected Universities / Colleges in fall session 2024.

Newly enrolled MBBS and BDS students in 2024 will also be eligible for this scholarship program.

Minimum FSc/Intermediate marks

Medical Colleges > 80%

Top Universities > 80%

Public Sector Universities > 75% for Science and > 70% for Arts and Social Sciences.

HED Colleges > 65% for Science and > 60% for Arts and Social Sciences.

What is Scholarship Coverage

The Punjab Govt Honhaar Scholarship program will cover 100 percent tuition fee.

How to apply for Honhaar Scholarship Program

The applicant must register on Honhaar Scholarship Portal at https://honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk/. Open the portal and then follow the below steps.

Click on the Login Button ( right side of the portal). A Sign in/ Register window will open.

Click on Register button and then create an Account. Enter your CNIC , Institute name and email address. After filling all fields,click on submit button.Remember the password for future login.

Now again visit the Portal home page ,click on Apply and sign in with your CNIC and password.

An application form will open , enter the details in all fields step by step and submit your application.

The application form consist on personal details , address, education , employment status , parent details , family members , asset income , expenditures , transport , documents , review.

After submission , a confirmation email will be sent on registered email address.

Deadline to apply

The deadline has now been extended to 18 October 2024.