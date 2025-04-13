Speeding car rams into motorcyclists in Karachi, one killed

KARACHI: A tragic accident near Maskan Chowrangi claimed one life and left another seriously injured after a speeding vehicle crashed into multiple motorcyclists, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the out-of-control car struck several bikers, resulting in the death of one unidentified individual and critical injuries to 42-year-old Zeeshan. His condition is said to be extremely serious.

The horrifying incident triggered public outrage at the Maskan Chowrangi. Witnesses reported that after the crash, furious bystanders set the vehicle on fire, which led to the car’s fuel tank exploding.

Police confirmed that three people, including the driver, have been taken into custody and shifted to the local police station for further investigation.

Earlier, the city’s traffic police launched a crackdown after a viral video showed a speeding dumper escaping on Shahrah-e-Faisal despite efforts by a patrolling officer to stop it.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah stated that the incident prompted an immediate response, especially after the Dumper Association failed to uphold its earlier commitments.

As part of the overnight operation, 27 dumpers were seized, 142 were fined, and one driver was arrested for violating traffic regulations.

He added that police had promptly directed all dumper associations to surrender both the dumper and the driver involved in the incident.

However, Liaquat Mehsud, the president of the Dumper Association, along with other representatives, initially asked for time but later reneged on their promises.

DIG Shah further confirmed that the crackdown will continue until the driver responsible is apprehended, stressing that “no one is above the law.”

Similarly, a trailer crushed two youth to death in the old city area near Boulton Market in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali, but the police saved and taken him into custody.

The deceased youth identified as Noor Muhammad and Zahid were residents of the Usmanabad area of Lyari, police said.