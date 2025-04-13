Karachi traffic police take action after dumper evades arrest

KARACHI: The city’s traffic police launched a crackdown after a viral video showed a speeding dumper escaping on Shahrah-e-Faisal despite efforts by a patrolling officer to stop it, ARY News reported.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah stated that the incident prompted an immediate response, especially after the Dumper Association failed to uphold its earlier commitments.

As part of the overnight operation, 27 dumpers were seized, 142 were fined, and one driver was arrested for violating traffic regulations.

He added that police had promptly directed all dumper associations to surrender both the dumper and the driver involved in the incident.

However, Liaquat Mehsud, the president of the Dumper Association, along with other representatives, initially asked for time but later reneged on their promises.

DIG Shah further confirmed that the crackdown will continue until the driver responsible is apprehended, stressing that “no one is above the law.”

Earlier, a trailer crushed two youth to death in the old city area near Boulton Market in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Infuriated people tried to beat the trailer driver Abid Ali, but the police saved and taken him into custody.

The deceased youth identified as Noor Muhammad and Zahid were residents of the Usmanabad area of Lyari, police said.

Police have registered a case of traffic mishap against trailer driver for reckless driving at Meethadar police station.

It is to be mentioned here that 11 heavy vehicles were set ablaze by angry mobs recently after an incident in North Karachi.

Later a citizen Adnan was hit to death by a trailer at Vita Chowrangi. He was security superviser at a private company.

Another incident took place at Mansehra Colony in Landhi where a trailer killed a motorbike rider Masood Khan 25. Police arrested trailer driver after the incident.

Heavy vehicles, dumpers, trailers, water tankers and trucks have claimed several lives in the port city of Karachi in recent months and weeks resulting in public anger and frustration.

City authorities failed to provide road safety to citizens of the metropolis, where the lack of proper public transport system, people mostly use two wheelers to commute for offices, markets and workplace.