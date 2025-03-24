CM Maryam laments lack of medications in Jinnah Hospital Lahore

LAHORE: CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz paid a visit to Jinnah Hospital Lahore following multiple concerns from patients in the medical emergency department, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the visit, Maryam Nawaz expressed anger over the lack of essential medications in Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

Patients had raised grievances about multiple concerns, especially the unavailability of medicines and inadequacies in emergency healthcare facilities.

CM Maryam engaged with several patients, collecting firsthand accounts of their challenges and concerns.

Additionally, hospital management faced criticism as key personnel, including Medical Superintendent Dr. Kashif and Principal Asghar Naqi, failed to appear during the inspection to reply to the Punjab CM regarding multiple concerns the hospital has.

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz highlighted the need for accountability and better operational management in government healthcare facilities.

Maryam Nawaz recapped the importance of providing adequate resources and staff to meet healthcare needs effectively.

Meanwhile, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz also made an unannounced early morning visit to several areas of Lahore this morning to evaluate the city’s cleanliness and sanitation as part of the “Suthra Punjab” campaign.

She inspected roads, markets, and public spaces, personally assessing the progress and effectiveness of the ongoing cleanliness drive.

During her visit, the Punjab CM reviewed the sanitation conditions and multiple concerns on the roads and reaffirmed her commitment to providing a clean and hygienic environment for the residents of Lahore.

Earlier, Pattoki Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Punjab faced severe criticism following the circulation of a viral video exposing significant negligence in its emergency services.

The video revealed that a sweeper, identified as Abid, was performing medical procedures such as stitching wounds and dressing injuries in the absence of qualified medical staff.

This incident has highlighted the dire condition of emergency services at the hospital.

The footage, obtained by ARY News, shows the sweeper attending to a female patient, sparking outrage among citizens. Many have voiced their concerns over the lack of medicines and the frequent unavailability of emergency staff at Pattoki Hospital.