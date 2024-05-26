web analytics
CM Maryam lauds Punjab’s ‘Clinics on Wheels’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that improving healthcare facilities is government’s top priority, ARY News reported. 

In a statement, she expressed satisfaction over progress on Field Hospitals and Clinic on Wheels project. She praised the services of doctors and nurses serving public in scorching heat.

Maryam Nawaz said that she is personally monitoring the services being provided to thousands of patients through this project.

She said that latest healthcare facilities are being provided in areas with less facilities. She said that the upgradation and revamping work on Basic and Rural Health Centres besides hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that measures are being taken to make first public sector cancer hospital of Punjab functional.

