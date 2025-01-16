CM Maryam launches Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme and Karobar Card

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated “Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme” aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises and boosting economic growth in the province.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Lahore, she also inaugurated “Asaan Karobar Finance Card”, which offers interest-free loans of up to 30 million rupees.

Under the Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme, interest-free loans ranging from Rs10 lac to 3 crore will be provided with payments made in easy instalments.

Punjab CM urged the young entrepreneurs to take advantage of these schemes and expand their businesses so that they can play their proactive role in the economic development.

Loans worth Rs5 lac to Rs10 lac will be given through the Asaan Karobar Card. Those who wish to benefit from these schemes can apply online today. Further information about the schemes can be obtained through helpline 1786.

The scheme also includes providing land at subsidized rates to start a small business and loans up to Rs3 crore is being given on 100 percent interest-free basis.

In this program, the Punjab government has not made it mandatory to fulfil prior requirements such as NOC, license or map passed to obtain a loan.

This program is designed to get a loan today and start a business tomorrow. These interest-free loans will be given through the Bank of Punjab.

Solar systems worth Rs50 lac will also be given free of cost to those who want to establish industries in the export processing zones.

In order to obtain interest-free loans, apply on these websites (akf.punjab.gov.pk) and (akc.punjab.gov.pk) and a special helpline 1786 has also been activated for assistance.