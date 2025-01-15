Punjab CM announces good news for students with above 65% marks

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced amazing news for students who score above 65% marks, pledging to give laptops.

She made this announcement on Wednesday at the Honhaar Scholarship distribution ceremony at Government College Women’s University Sialkot.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif informed that the first batch of laptops has already arrived and she has selected the best laptops available in the market for these students.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said “All children with more than 65% marks will receive laptops. I will personally hand over the laptops to you very soon.”

She said that currently 30,000 Honhaar Scholarships are distributed annually but this number is insufficient and it will be increased by 20,000.

Punjab CM directed the authorities to increase Honahar scholarships to 50,000 in next year’s budget.

She said that the Honhaar scholarship program will be expanded to include second and third-year students.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also said that one lakh e-bikes will be given to students in Punjab free of cost.

She urged the students not to be misled by anyone, saying that Pakistan is our red line and we should not betray the country.

Criticizing her political opponents Maryam Nawaz Sharif pointed out “They kept calling people thieves but there is a case of 190 million pounds against them. The youth should pledge that no matter what happens, they will not go against the homeland.”

Earlier, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared an update on the date of laptop distribution under the ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme’.

Speaking at Islamia University Bahawalpur during the Honhaar Scholarship launch in Bahawalpur Division, Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of promoting unity and education, saying, “Hatred destroys humans.”

She pledged to keep the doors of hatred closed, promoting a more inclusive and educated society.

The chief minister said that first shipment of laptops has arrived and will be distributed soon.