CM Punjab Laptop Scheme: Students will get THIS latest device

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the concerned officials to ensure laptop distribution among deserving students under the ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme’ within 90 days, ARY News reported.

The Punjab chief minister also directed to provide 2,000 deserving minority students. The top position holders from the Matriculation and Intermediate (F.Sc) examinations will also receive laptops as well as a Guard of Honour.

According to a press statement issued by the CM media wing, the deserving students will be given the latest core i7, 13th-generation laptops under the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme.

Scholarships will also be given to students of 30,000 government and 10,000 private educational institutions across Punjab. A total of 18,000 female students will get scholarships under the Chief Minister’s Honhar Scholarship Program.

Read More: CM Maryam approves laptop scheme for students

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Punjab government will pay more than Rs 125 billion annually to meet all educational expenses of 25,000 students.

While presiding over a meeting of the Education Department, she directed the relevant authorities to award prizes to position holders of all education boards in Punjab as well as to the teachers of these outstanding students.

CM Maryam also approved Students Scholarship Programme and Laptop Scheme for students, and directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures for their launch. She said, “Punjab government will pay more than Rs 125 billion annually to meet all educational expenses of 25000 students.”