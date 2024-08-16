CM Maryam approves laptop scheme for students

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Punjab government will pay more than Rs 125 billion annually to meet all educational expenses of 25,000 students.

While presiding over a meeting of the Education Department, she directed the relevant authorities to award prizes to position holders of all education boards in Punjab as well as to the teachers of these outstanding students.

CM Maryam also approved Students Scholarship Programme and Laptop Scheme for students, and directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures for their launch. She said, “Punjab government will pay more than Rs 125 billion annually to meet all educational expenses of 25000 students.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to start a transport programme for female students, under which buses will be given to 60 girls’ colleges of Punjab in Phase-I. She directed the authorities to take immediate steps for the establishment of IT hubs in all districts of Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed were also present.