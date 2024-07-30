CM Maryam Nawaz approves various uplift projects for Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has accorded approval to the construction of 450-kilometer long three new road corridors.

CM Maryam gave formal assent to make new corridors in the province in a special meeting.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, Maryam Nawaz said that these road corridors connecting major cities will facilitate public transportation and bring economic development in these areas.

The meeting was told that the project will be completed in December this year at the cost of Rs210 billion in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Punjab.

According to the details, a dual carriageway will be built from Sahiwal to Chichawatni, Rajana and from Rajana to Layyah.

The single road from Depalpur to Vehari will be converted into a dual carriageway. A new dual carriageway will be constructed from Shorkot to Jhang Chiragwali.