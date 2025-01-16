CM Maryam launches Honhaar scholarship and laptop schemes in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally launched Honhaar Scholarship and CM laptop’ schemes in Faisalabad.

She distributed Honhaar Scholarship cheques worth Rs 201.194 crore to 4,690 students of Faisalabad division in a ceremony held at Government College University Faisalabad.

Maryam Nawaz also unveiled the latest laptop model, which is part of the CM laptop scheme that aims to give 40,000 laptops to students across Punjab.

She was briefed that the scholarships will be given to students from public and private universities, as well as colleges, with a total 3,211 students from public sector universities getting scholarships of Rs 176.271 crore, and 101 students from private universities getting scholarships worth Rs 2890 thousand in Faisalabad division.

Additionally, 1378 students from public sector colleges will get scholarships worth Rs 22.033 crore.

The recipients of scholarships include some big names like Government College University Faisalabad, University of Agriculture, Government College Women University, University of Jhang and Faisalabad Medical University.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced amazing news for students who score above 65% marks, pledging to give laptops.

She made this announcement on Wednesday at the Honhaar Scholarship distribution ceremony at Government College Women’s University Sialkot.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif informed that the first batch of laptops has already arrived and she has selected the best laptops available in the market for these students.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said “All children with more than 65% marks will receive laptops. I will personally hand over the laptops to you very soon.”

She said that currently 30,000 Honhaar Scholarships are distributed annually but this number is insufficient and it will be increased by 20,000.