CM Maryam launches Pakistan’s first-ever minority card

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Pakistan’s first “Chief Minister Minority Card” in a historic ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, here on Wednesday.

Punjab CM announced that 50,000 minority families would receive Rs10,500 every three months, with the number of beneficiaries set to increase to 75,000 in the coming years.

Additionally, festival grants for minorities have been raised from Rs10,000 to Rs15,000 and the annual development budget for minority communities has been increased by 60%.

She announced that the issuance of minority cards would be increased from 50,000 to 75,000, ensuring greater support for minority communities.

Members of Hindu, Sikh, Christian, and other communities, including men and women, attended the event and greeted the Chief Minister with enthusiastic slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

During the ceremony, the CM engaged directly with attendees, distributing minority cards and observing their use. She personally monitored a transaction made using Sonia Bibi’s minority card at an ATM.

Religious leaders, including Bishop Nadeem Kamran, Sardar Saranjit Singh, and Pandit Lal, offered prayers for the success of the initiative.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, delivering his speech in Punjabi, expressed deep gratitude to the Chief Minister for her dedication and efforts towards minority welfare.

Addressing the participants, the CM reaffirmed her government’s commitment to protecting and improving the lives of minorities, emphasizing that they have an equal role in the construction and development of Pakistan.

“It is our responsibility to safeguard their rights and ensure their prosperity. We will firmly oppose anyone who threatens their lives or property,” she said, adding that minorities are a symbol of pride and emphasized that their true identity lies in their patriotism and humanity, not in being labeled as a minority.

CM Maryam shared her disagreement with the term “minority,” highlighting that the white stripe in Pakistan’s flag signifies the unity and inclusion of all communities.

Citing the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), she reminded everyone of Islam’s emphasis on justice.

Reflecting on her visit to Maryamabad Church, she recalled being told that no provincial chief executive had visited the church in 103 years, underscoring her government’s commitment to inclusion.

She also revealed plans to complete a cemetery for the Christian community within a few months.