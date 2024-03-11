CM Maryam meets Canadian envoy, discusses economic relations

LAHORE: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon on Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the Chief Minister’s office in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Executive Director Pakistan Region Neil Steward, First Secretary Alicia Sosa, and Trade Commissioner Ali Khan were also presented at the meeting.

High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.

The meeting focused on exploring avenues to enhance economic relations between Canada and Punjab.

The discussions included increasing scholarships for Punjab students at Canadian higher education institutions.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her commitment to elevating economic ties with Canada.