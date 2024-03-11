26.9 C
Karachi
Monday, March 11, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

CM Maryam meets Canadian envoy, discusses economic relations

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon on Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the Chief Minister’s office in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Executive Director Pakistan Region Neil Steward, First Secretary Alicia Sosa, and Trade Commissioner Ali Khan were also presented at the meeting.

High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.

The meeting focused on exploring avenues to enhance economic relations between Canada and Punjab.

The discussions included increasing scholarships for Punjab students at Canadian higher education institutions.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her commitment to elevating economic ties with Canada.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.