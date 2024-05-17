CM Maryam Nawaz again dons police uniform during passing out parade

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz again donned the police uniform while attending the passing out parade of the province’s Elite Force.

PML-N leaders and Punjab IGP Usman Anwar accompanied her at the event in Lahore.

Addressing the passing-out parade in Lahore, while wearing the Elite Force uniform, CM Maryam said, “17,000 officers of the Elite Force are rendering their services with unwavering commitment. It is a great responsibility to be a part of the Elite Force. I am feeling so happy about participating in the event”.

وزیراعلٰی #Punjab محترمہ @MaryamNSharif نے ایلیٹ فورس کی پاسنگ آؤٹ پریڈ میں یوتھیوں کے سینوں پر ایلیٹ کی وردی پہن کر ایک اور بم گرا دیا ۔ اسکو کہتے ہیں مخالف کے دماغ پہ حکومت کرنا ۔ اب بے چارے یوتھئے اور صحافی نما یوتھیوبر پورا دن چاؤں چاؤں کرتے رہیں گے ۔ #MaryamNawaz دل و دماغ… pic.twitter.com/uPqsOzqu9Y — Sadia Khalid (@SadiasOfficial) May 17, 2024

“The credit goes to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for organising the Elite Force,” CM Maryam added.

Late last month, Maryam Nawaz had caused quite a stir when she attended a passing-out ceremony for women constables and traffic assistants in a Punjab police uniform.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz is the first woman chief minister in Pakistan’s history. She was sworn in as the CM on February 26.