Friday, May 17, 2024
CM Maryam Nawaz again dons police uniform during passing out parade

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz again donned the police uniform while attending the passing out parade of the province’s Elite Force.

PML-N leaders and Punjab IGP Usman Anwar accompanied her at the event in Lahore.

Addressing the passing-out parade in Lahore, while wearing the Elite Force uniform, CM Maryam said, “17,000 officers of the Elite Force are rendering their services with unwavering  commitment. It is a great responsibility to be a part of the Elite Force. I am feeling so happy about participating in the event”.

“The credit goes to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for organising the Elite Force,” CM Maryam added.

Late last month, Maryam Nawaz had caused quite a stir when she attended a passing-out ceremony for women constables and traffic assistants in a Punjab police uniform.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz is the first woman chief minister in Pakistan’s history. She was sworn in as the CM on February 26.

