Maryam Nawaz directs relief operations amid floods

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz led a high-level meeting to review the provincial government’s ongoing flood emergency and relief operations across Punjab, ARY News reported.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the coordinated, tireless efforts of administrative departments, rescue teams, and the Pakistan Army, and lauded them for performing what she described as the “largest rescue operation in the history of Pakistan.”

During the flood meeting, Maryam Nawaz emphasised Punjab flood relief, highlighting that over 600,000 people and 450,000 livestock have been evacuated to safe areas during the heavy monsoon rainfall, and the release of flood waters by India.

Maryam Nawaz confirmed that implementation of a five-phase flood response plan has been approved, which includes instant evacuations, livestock protection, and medical aid. She stressed that due to quick action, thousands of lives were saved, and minimal casualties were ensured.

CM Punjab indicated, the districts of Jhang, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Kasur, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan are at risk. Relief camps, medical units, and veterinary services have been implemented accordingly.

Maryam Nawaz also mentioned the importance of using thermal drones for search and rescue, reporting success in over 1,000 cases.

During the flood meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz gave special attention Kartarpur Gurdwara, where teams drained 12 feet of floodwater within 24 hours.

The Chief Minister praised the Deputy Commissioner of Narowal for quick action and emphasised the importance of the site to Sikh communities.

Maryam Nawaz called for accountability and asked authorities to actively reach out to affected citizens instead of waiting for them to ask for help.

She told district administrations to provide drone footage and reports about relief efforts. The Chief Minister also asked for a steady supply of medicines and vaccinations for livestock.

According to reports, over 1.5 million people have been affected in 2,308 villages, with 511 relief camps and 351 medical camps set up. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warns that high flood levels in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers may continue until September 3.3.