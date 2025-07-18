CM Punjab pays tribute to flood rescue martyr ‘Haider Ali’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt honour to Constable Haider Ali, who sacrificed his life while evacuating the citizens from floodwaters in the administration of Chotala Police Station, Pind Dadan Khan, ARY News reported.

In her official statement, CM Maryam Nawaz extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and lauded Haider Ali’s firm commitment to duty. “Haider Ali’s flood rescue efforts demonstrate the exceptional standards of bravery and selflessness,” she said. “His sacrifice will be remembered forever as an inspiration for Punjab Police and the nation.”

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that Haider Ali’s flood rescue operations were performed without consideration of personal safety, presenting a dedication to public service.

Maryam Nawaz gave assurance to the family of the martyr of full support from the Punjab government during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also joined in honouring the deceased hero, asserting that risky actions during Haider Ali’s flood rescue mission present the true spirit of national service.

The tragic incident took place during ongoing monsoon rains that have caused flood emergencies across Punjab.

Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), continue to operate in affected regions.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released alarming statistics regarding the damage caused by monsoon rains and resulting floods across Pakistan.

According to details released by the NDMA, a total of 178 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents nationwide, while 491 individuals sustained injuries between June 26 and July 17.

Punjab recorded the highest number of fatalities with 103 deaths, followed by 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 in Sindh, and 16 in Balochistan.

In the past 24 hours alone, 54 people have died and 227 others were injured in multiple rain-induced accidents across the country.