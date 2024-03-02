CM Maryam Nawaz prioritises healthcare overhaul in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has emphasised her government’s commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people.

Chairing a comprehensive three-hour session here on Saturday, she focused on restructuring the health system and outlined plans for a robust five-year strategy aimed at upgrading the health department and enhancing services at rural health centres (RHCs) and dispensaries.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the announcement of a specialised hospital dedicated to offering advanced cancer treatment to underprivileged patients. Maryam stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns and health screenings, particularly targeting maternal and child health at the basic health unit (BHU) level.

Approving phased reforms and stringent oversight measures, she mandated the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in all provincial hospitals.

To ensure transparency, CM Maryam Nawaz ordered for formation of a health advisory council comprising government officials, healthcare professionals, and public representatives.

Punjab chief minister also emphasised standardising the design and functionality of BHUs and RHCs and ordered for immediate provision of free medicines to patients. Plans were set in motion in the meeting to deploy mobile health units to rural areas and suburban communities, with a pilot project slated to kick off in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaaz underscored her commitment to merit-based appointments to the management of public sector hospitals, vowing zero tolerance for corruption and nepotism.

The meeting, attended by key officials including Secretary Health Ali Jan and former senator Pervez Rasheed, reflected a concerted effort to revamp Punjab’s healthcare landscape for betterment of its citizens.