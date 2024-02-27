CM Maryam Nawaz suspends 800,000 arms licenses across Punjab

LAHORE: Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued orders to suspend 800,000 arms licenses, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

She issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting.

While suspending the licenses, the Punjab chief minister said that only courts will issue new arms licenses going forward.

However, the Spokesperson of Punjab government has clarified that arm licenses are not being suspended in Punjab.

The spokesperson of Chief Minister’s Office clarified that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has not issued any orders to suspend armed licenses.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif also announced a project to repair streets across the province.

In a meeting with Punjab Assembly Members (MPAs) of District Sheikhupura and Nankana, CM Maryam Nawaz also sought a plan for the supply of clean drinking water and sewage in the villages.

She instructed the Punjab Assembly Members to give written demand for the project and also sought an urgent plan for repair of minor roads and streets of cities and villages.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said: “We want to make each constituency a model constituency in terms of development projects.”