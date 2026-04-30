CM Maryam Nawaz takes Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for Punjab Film City project

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz took Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on board to discuss collaboration for the Punjab Film City project.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the chief minister met the filmmaker today and appreciated her professional achievements and expertise while praising the process of highlighting social issues through journalistic documentary filmmaking. The statement added that Sharmeen paid tribute to CM Maryam’s services for art and culture.

“During the meeting, discussion on the Punjab Film City project in NUST City, collaboration agreement,” the statement said, adding that the chief minister said the project would become Pakistan’s first “end-to-end” media production hub with facilities for film, TV, digital media, virtual effects, and post-production.

In a statement, CM Maryam quoted, “Modern studios, sound stages, post-production labs, shooting spots, and a lake will also be built in Punjab Film City. A convention hall, media trade hub, and film and music school are also being built in Punjab Film City.

Sharmeen praised the Punjab chief minister’s leadership and ongoing initiatives, describing her efforts as “commendable”. She also highlighted the revival of cultural events, saying such initiatives not only provided quality entertainment but also helped people reconnect with their culture and traditions.

She further shared that these initiatives generated international interest, with prominent figures from Hollywood expressing curiosity and enthusiasm about participating in future editions of such festivals.

Obaid also mentioned the revival of traditional events such as horse and cattle shows, emphasising their importance in creating meaningful public engagement and strengthening cultural expression.