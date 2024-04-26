CM Maryam Nawaz to wear Elite Force’s uniform

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz who recently attended a police passing out parade in Lahore, donning a Punjab police uniform is set to wear the uniform of another force, ARY News reported.

As per sources, Maryam Nawaz will attend the passing passing-out parade of the Punjab Elite Force, in the new uniform. The sources claimed that the Elite Force has also prepared a black uniform for Maryam Nawaz, which she will wear at the ceremony.

Although the police department has completed preparations for the passing-out parade at the Elite Training Center but the event’s date is yet to finalised.

It is worth noting CM Maryam Nawaz wore the Punjab Police uniform at the passing-out parade ceremony of the Police Training College in Lahore.

After an immense reaction particularly from social media users, the Punjab police spokesperson maintained that according to police dress regulations, the chief minister can wear the uniform.

“The Central Police Office received hundreds of messages praising the move while women police officers and personnel are celebrating the occasion by sharing pictures of CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform on social media,” the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, the session court has been moved to register a case against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz for donning a police uniform while attending a passing-out parade.

The plaintiff stated in his plea that Maryam Nawaz wore a police official’s uniform which is ‘unlawful’. In accordance with the law, no person can wear the uniform of state institutions, the plea read.

The applicant said that a plea was given to police against Maryam Nawaz but no action was taken against her. The applicant pleaded with the court to pass orders to register a case against Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.