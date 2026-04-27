Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to establish a 50-acre Film City in Lahore. Sharing details of the initiative on her X account, Maryam described the project as a major step toward revitalising Pakistan’s media and entertainment sector.

“Conceived nearly two years ago and shaped through continuous consultations with filmmakers, producers, and actors, this unprecedented project will create a sovereign, end to end pipeline for content creation in Pakistan,” she wrote.

Maryam went on to share that the facility will feature modern studios, sound stages, advanced VFX and post-production labs, diverse backlots with a central lake, a purpose built convention hall for international award shows, integrated media trade hubs, and a film & music school.

Big announcement: Punjab to establish a 50 acre , first of its kind #PunjabFilmCity in Lahore bringing the glory of filmmaking back to Lahore and Punjab. Conceived nearly two years ago and shaped through continuous consultations with filmmakers, producers, and actors, this… pic.twitter.com/E9mwLb0lJh — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 26, 2026

The Film City will be developed within the Nawaz Sharif IT City and is aimed at bringing film, television, animation, and digital media production under one roof.

Maryam Nawaz further said the initiative is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities while reducing reliance on foreign production services. She added that the project would help promote emerging sectors such as animation, gaming, and digital media.

“Punjab Film City is a gift to our youth and artists.. a space where their dreams can take flight and the true, vibrant face of Pakistan is showcased to the world,” she concluded.

The project will be completed in phases, with further details to be announced later.