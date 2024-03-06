Over 35m to benefit from ‘Ramadan Negahban Package’: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that over 35 million deserving people of Punjab will benefit from Ramadan Negahban Package, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, she said people will not have to stand in lines for Ramadan packages during fasting days but the packages will be delivered to everyone at his doorstep.

CM Maryam earlier directed the authorities concerned to ensure a high standard of quality items in the Ramzan package.

She was briefed on the transparent and foolproof system that has been devised for the provision of the Ramzan Package among beneficiaries.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that she believes in serving people on basis of merit and transparency. He vowed to provide Ramazan Relief Package to those who did not vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the February 8 general elections.

She directed the authorities to ensure the quality of items being prepared under Ramadan Package for the poor and deserving segments of society. She also directed district authorities to do random checking of packets being prepared for package.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistanis will most likely observe the first day of the holy month on Wednesday, March 13. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on March 11 to establish the commencement date of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.