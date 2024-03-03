CM Maryam says effective steps to be taken for wildlife protection

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that comprehensive and effective measures will be taken for protection of wildlife in the province, ARY News reported.

In a message on the World Wildlife Day, she said that the Punjab Government will take all possible measure to ensure environmental balance, while understanding the importance of bio-diversity.

The Chief Minister said that protection of wild Sheep of Salt Range, Talwar of Cholistan and Dolphins in province is our top priority.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for ensuring the cleanliness of the province, announcing to conduct surprise visits to every district of Punjab.

The newly-elected chief minister made these remarks while chairing a special meeting regarding the Ramadan Relief Package in Lahore today.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that she believes in serving people on basis of merit and transparency. He vowed to provide Ramazan Relief Package to those who did not vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the February 8 general elections.

She directed the authorities to ensure the quality of items being prepared under Ramadan Package for the poor and deserving segments of society. She also directed district authorities to do random checking of packets being prepared for package.

The Punjab CM also vowed to make surprise visits in all the districts. Stressing the need to ensure the province’s cleanliness, Maryam asked the administration to pay special attention to matters, including wall-chalking, in line with cleanliness.