Punjab CM to introduce ‘Chinese technique’ for cancer treatment

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to launch a pilot project of the latest “Chinese technique” for the treatment of cancer patients.

CM Maryam on Thursday chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss and decide on important agenda items, as per a press statement.

The provincial cabinet approved sending medicines and other goods to Parachinar, including a mobile healthcare unit.

Regarding her visit to China, Maryam Nawaz said, “Chinese investors are eager to invest in Punjab, representatives of 60 prominent and large Chinese companies expressed their willingness to invest in the province as a China-Punjab Desk has also been approved in this regard.”

She further stated that “China’s latest technique for cancer treatment eliminates the need for chemotherapy as the cancer tumors can be eliminated with liquid nitrogen in a machine as big as an ultrasound.”

The Punjab CM said that a pilot project of the Chinese cancer treatment technique will soon start in a hospital in Punjab.

The cabinet approved the promotion of shrimp farming and aquaculture in Punjab, besides the approval of terms and conditions for leasing the government land.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to take vigorous steps for the promotion and export of shrimp farming across Punjab.

The cabinet approved an amendment in the Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958, under which punishment for begging children has been increased from one year to 10 years.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her displeasure over the outbreak of HIV in Multan and sought a progress report within 24 hours.

While presiding over a special meeting on health, Maryam Nawaz said that the outbreak of HIV among dialysis patients in Multan is not only regrettable but also shameful as well.

“Halting dialysis procedure due to non-availability of funds is regrettable,” she said.