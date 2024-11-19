CM Punjab Maryam angry over Nishtar Hospital HIV outbreak

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her displeasure over the outbreak of HIV in Multan and sought a progress report within 24 hours.

While presiding over a special meeting on health, Maryam Nawaz said that the outbreak of HIV among dialysis patients in Multan at is not only regrettable but also shameful as well.

“Halting dialysis procedure due to non-availability of funds is regrettable,” she said.

The chief minister also approved the ‘Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card’ in the history of Pakistan, the first of its nature in Pakistan.

Under the programme, the funds for the treatment of each dialysis patient have been increased up to Rs10 million whereas Rs8.5 million for dialysis and Rs1.5 million for tests are being allocated for each patient suffering from kidney disease.

She directed to ensure free tests and medicines for dialysis patients, while urging to continue dialysis procedure of patients under any circumstance. It was agreed in principle to establish more dialysis units in Punjab.

The chief minister directed Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure implementation of SOPs in dialysis centres across the province.

It was agreed to set KPIs to determine performance of the health department. A progress report on the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital was presented.

A report on the ongoing projects of PIC-2 and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Sargodha was presented.

She directed to make PIC-2 a state-of-the-art hospital and to ensure latest technology, equipment and medicine for cardiac patients.

It is pertinent to mention that a patient has died while 30 others contracted HIV/AIDs infections during dialysis treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, as the effected patients carried the virus from the dialysis machines meant for HIV positive cases.