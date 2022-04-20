Malir Expressway: CM orders completion of first section in 8 months

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the Malir Expressway project, ARY News reported.

The meeting informed CM that construction work on Malir Expressway is in full swing and so far 15-kilometre earthwork from Jam Sadiq bridge to Quaidabad has been completed.

“There are some land issues which need to be resolved for the smooth construction,” the meeting told CM Murad.

At this, the chief minister directed the chief secretary to talk to the concerned authorities so that work on the project may continue unhindered.

CM Sindh also directed Additional IG Karachi to set up a police picket at the site of the Malir Expressway for security of the labourers and the machinery mobilised there.

The chief minister further directed Local Government Minister Nasir Hussian Shah to keep visiting the expressway site and directed to complete first section up to Quaidabad within the next eight months.

The project

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto had laid the foundation stone of the expressway project on December 24.

The Sindh government had envisage a plan to construct an Expressway on the Malir River to facilitate thousands of commuters and heavy traffic of Karachi Port, Korangi Industrial Area, Landhi Industrial Area, Steel Mills, Port Qasim, and other such areas towards upcountry through the National and Superhighways.

The Malir Expressway will be built as an access-controlled 38.5 kilometres-long high speed toll expressway to connect the city to M-9 Motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad.

The proposed expressway will provide speedy access to main housing schemes along the route, reducing the commuting time from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) to motorway (M-9) to only 25 minutes. The Malir Expressway will have 6 interchanges.

