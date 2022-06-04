CM Murad Ali Shah lays foundation stone of Thar water project

KARACHI/UMAR Kot: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday laid foundation stone of water scheme in Thar through a 61 km pipeline from Nabisar to Vajihar, ARY News reported.

Murad Ali Shah, who reached Nabisar, said that a canal being built for provision of 200 cusecs of water through a 61km pipeline from Nabisar to Vajihar.

He said that a treatment plant will also be installed for treatment of 41 cusecs dirty water, moreover a modern control system for water supply will also be constructed.

“It is the first water project in the country being built under the public-private mode,” Shah said. “The project will benefit 35 billion rupees to the Sindh government in future,” he said.

Chief Minister said that Thar is facing an intense water crisis, “we were also required water for power generation projects in the region,” he said.

“The water project will help generation of 1650 megawatts of electricity from Thar coal. The power plant will generate cheapest power in the country,” he further said.

Earlier, superintendent engineer of Thar Coal Waterworks project Waqar Qadri, talking to ARY News said that the project will be completed with 30 billion rupees cost. It will supply water with 61.7km long water pipeline, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government had signed a Rs30.1 billion 25-year concession agreement with a Kuwaiti state-owned company, for provision of 45 cusecs of water through a 61km pipeline from Nabisar to Vajihar.

The Nabisar-Vajihar pipeline will supply to Thar power projects. The water supply project would ensure the supply of industrial water to coal-based power sector.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

