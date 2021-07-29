Sindh CM orders to keep check on proscribed organisations

Thursday, July 29, 2021
KARACHI: Owing to the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday has ordered concerned authorities to keep a close check on the proscribed organizations across the province. 

Chairing the meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee, the Sindh CM said the situation in Afghanistan is changing dramatically and in this context, strict security arrangements should be put in place in the province.

He asked the law enforcement agencies to keep a close check on the proscribed organizations and the hate content from social media.

“Few elements will try to create sectarian hate,” CM Murad Ali Shah was quoted as saying.  He also underlined the need to keep unity and harmony in our ranks.

Commenting on the private armed guards roaming on the unregistered vehicles in the province, he said there is a ban on displaying arms in Sindh and such vehicles having private security guards should be impounded.

The work on the registration of the security guards is underway, he maintained. The chief minister also ordered to launch a crackdown against the unregistered and AFR vehicles running in the province.

