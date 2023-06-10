CM Murad Ali Shah unveils Rs2.24 trillion Sindh budget

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, on Saturday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

Addressing the budget session of the Sindh Assembly, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs2244 billion.

The chief minister began his speech with a couplet from Sindhi poetry while no lawmaker from the opposition PTI was in attendance. Taking a jibe at the opposition party, Sindh chief minister said that some parties had been scattered like “houses of sand.”

Presenting the budget, the chief minister announced a salary hike of 35pc for the Sindh government employees between grades 1 and 16 and 30pc for the employees between grades 17 and 22.

Development

Shah said the government has fixed a sum of Rs410 billion for development schemes. The government has allocated Rs380 billion for the annual development program while the total development budget is estimated at Rs689 billion, Shah said.

“In addition to regular ADP, Government of Sindh’s Development portfolio under Public Private Partnership mode stands at Rs. 487 billion whereby Projects of Rs. 60 billion have already been executed, Projects of Rs. 144 billion are presently at different stages of construction and Projects amounting to Rs. 283 billion are at the bidding stage.”

Transport sector

The chief minister said that the government has set aside Rs13.4 billion for the transport sector in budget 2023-24, a 92pc increase from the amount fixed in the last budget.

“Rs6.1billion has been allocated for Peoples Bus Service (PBS) project while Rs10bn has been assigned for the purchase of 500 hybrid buses in Fy2023-24.

Law and order

He said that PPP-led Sindh government has decided to pay special attention to law and order in the budget and proposed to allocate Rs160 billion for the purpose. Rs 2.79 billion have been allocated for fighting dacoits and Rs 130 million for forensic laboratory in Sindh budget 2023-24.

Rain and floods

On recent floods, Murad Ali Shah said that Rs160 billion has been proposed for rain and flood victims, Rs12 billion for mega projects in Karachi, and Rs90 billion for the works services department.

Education

Rs 353 billion has been allocated for the Education Department. About, 1500 lecturers will be appointed through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

Rs 403.3 million has been allocated in the budget for the construction of 23 new colleges in different districts of the province. Rs25 billion grant for public universities, and Rs 3 billion has been fixed for the construction of flood-damaged schools.

Health

It is proposed to set aside Rs20 billion for the development budget of the health department.

The sales tax collection during 2023-24 will amount to Rs235 billion while Rs143 billion will be collected on account of excise and taxation, CM Murad Ali Shah added.

The non-tax revenue will stand at Rs32 billion while Rs21.9 billion will be received on account of Public Sector Development Programme, he said.

