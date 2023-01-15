CM Murad commends Sindh police over peaceful LG polls

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah commended police force on Sunday over the organisation of local government (LG) polls in a peaceful atmosphere, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that the police personnel ensured the foolproof security of polling stations during LG polls in 16 districts.

He also praised polling staff, especially educators and employees of other institutions for brilliantly performing the election duties, whereas, the district administration made the best arrangements for the LG polls.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results started pouring in after polling concluded largely peacefully in 16 districts of Sindh during the second phase of local government (LG) polls today.

The second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) polls in 16 districts remained largely peaceful except for some minor clashes reported in different localities.

Counting votes is underway after polling ended in the second phase of local government elections in 16 districts, however, all eyes are on the results of the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm uninterrupted.

The polling process remained slow, and voters present inside polling stations were allowed to cast their votes beyond the 5 pm deadline.

