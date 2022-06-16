CM Murad, Saad Rafique discuss progress on KCR project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique in Islamabad to discuss progress on ongoing KCR project, said Murtaza Wahab.

Taking to Twitter, Karachi administrator Wahab, who also holds a portfolio of Sindh govt spokesperson, said that CM Murad had a very productive discussion with Federal Minister for Railways & Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique regarding the development of Karachi Circular Railway under the CPEC mode.

“Both the leaders emphasised the importance of KCR for addressing the transportation needs of Karachi,” he added.

Chief Minister #Sindh had a very productive discussion with Federal Minister for Railways & Aviation regarding the development of #Karachi Circular Railway under the CPEC mode. Both the leaders emphasised the importance of KCR for addressing the transportation needs of Karachi pic.twitter.com/riH64uZAph — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) June 16, 2022

Provincial minister local govt minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah was also present in the meeting.

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently formally requested the Chinese government to include Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

PM Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks while addressing Islamabad metro bus service inauguration ceremony which was attended by Charge d’ Affaires of People’s Republic of China Pang Chunxue.

“I request the Chinese government to reconsider Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and support the Government of Pakistan in the construction of the project for the benefit of people of the port city,” said PM while talking to the Chinese ambassador.

Earlier, Minister of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal had said that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project would be executed on the same model as Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore.

KCR project

Former prime minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the long-awaited Karachi Circular Railway project last year in September.

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) earlier this year approved new Karachi Circular Railway project. The new KCR is being built with an estimated cost of Rs220 billion on the basis of a public-private partnership.

Read More: ‘MODERN’ KCR TO HAVE 43KM LONG TRACK, 30 STATIONS

Karachi Circular Railway envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.

The project envisages the construction of flyovers and underpasses along the route of Karachi Circular Railway for the elimination of 22-level crossings. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

Comments