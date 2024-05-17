CM Murad wants ‘complete control’ over street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon to have ‘complete control’ over street crimes and other criminal activities, ARY News reported.

The IGP called on the Sindh CM and briefed him about the overall law and order in the province, particularly the street crime in Karachi.

Ghulam Nabi Memon stated that street crime has been ‘controlled’ to an extent and further action is underway.

At this CM Murad said that the Sindh government wants complete control over the criminal activities including street crimes in the province particularly in Karachi.

The CM said that with the political will of the government and the hard work of the police and Rangers, street crime has come down from 254 per day in January 2024 to 170 in April 2024.

“When we took over [Sindh government] in the last week of February 2024, there were 152 cases of street crime per day and now, we have controlled them to 170 per day but we are not satisfied with the crime rate and controlling it further,” he said.

The IGP briefing the CM said that in January the street crime rate per day was 254, in February 252, in March 245 and in April it came down to 170. At this, the CM said that it is considerable that the street crime has come down, but it must be controlled further.

Operation in Katcha area

CM Murad directed the police to intensify the ongoing operation against the dacoits in the Katcha area (riverine area.

He said that the abduction of child Muhammad Hussain Arain from Pano Aqil was unacceptable.

“How the dacoits dare to barge in the houses and kidnap the child,” he questioned and directed the IGP to get the child recovered and keep in constant touch with the family.

CCTV cameras installation at toll plazas

CM Murad told the IGP that he has already released Rs1.4 billion for the Security-4 project under which CCTV cameras are to be installed at all the Toll plazas of the city and other exit and entry points.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that out of 48 toll plazas, 40 have been equipped with CCTV cameras and connected with the main Command & Control Center at CCPO.

The CM was informed that 90 per cent of CCTV camera installation work had been completed and the remaining would be completed within the next one and half months.