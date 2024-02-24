CM Naqvi briefs Maryam Nawaz on development projects in Punjab

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister-designate Maryam Nawaz here at Raiwind on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, Mohsin Naqvi congratulated her for being nominated for the slot of Chief Minister. He said that it will be a great honour to be the first woman chief minister of the largest province of the country and expressed good wishes for her.

He said he was sure that she would write a new chapter of people’s service in Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi said that he would continue extending his support for the welfare of Punjab and its people.

Maryam Nawaz thanked him for his good wishes and appreciated his role as caretaker CM and the initiatives taken for the welfare of the people. Mohsin Naqvi also briefed her about development projects in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced that the party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz would be their candidate for the chief minister Punjab slot.

After the induction of independent MPA-elects in the party, PML-N has become the largest party in the Punjab Assembly which has announced to form government in the province as Maryam Nawaz its head.

Earlier, Speaker Sibtain Khan administered oath to 313 newly elected MPAs of the Punjab Assembly in the inaugural session.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the election of a new speaker and the deputy speaker of the house was also released. According to the schedule, the election for the speaker and the deputy speaker will be held tomorrow through a secret ballot.