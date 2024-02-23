Punjab Assembly meets today for oath-taking of new MPAs

LAHORE: Newly elected MPAs to take oath in the inaugural session of the Punjab Assembly today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday summoned an inaugural session of the Punjab Assembly following the general elections held on February 8.

Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sabatin Khan will administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the election of new speaker and the deputy speaker of the house will also be released.

Strict security measures are put in place to avoid any untoward incident. More than 500 policemen have been deployed around the Punjab Assembly building. Furthermore, APCs, water canon vehicles, and Anti-Riots Dolphin Force are also deployed.

Speaking outside the Punjab Assembly building, PML-N’s Ata Tarar said the people of Punjab gave a mandate to PML-N on February 8.

He said after the allocation of reserve seats, the number of PML-N MPAs has reached 210. Tarar said a new era of good governance is about to begin under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz.

After the induction of independent MPA-elects in the party, PML-N has become the largest party in the Punjab Assembly which has announced to form government in the province as Maryam Nawaz its head.

On Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz, who is set to become Pakistan’s first-ever woman chief minister (CM), vowed to set ‘new records’ in Punjab while fulfilling her duties as the provincial chief executive.

Maryam Nawaz, the political scion of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, was nominated as the party’s candidate for the coveted position of the chief minister of the country’s most populous province, Punjab.