Maryam Nawaz will be PML-N’s candidate for CM Punjab: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that the party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz would be their candidate for the chief minister Punjab slot, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser after a multi-party meeting in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif said that he would request Nawaz Sharif to become the prime minister.

He also thanked PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for inviting different political parties, adding that the purpose of the meeting is to tell the nation that ‘we are united’.

The PML-N President said that the election process is over, and now the new parliament is about to come into existence.

“Our fight is against the challenges being faced by the country. The economic crisis is the biggest challenge,” Shehbaz Sharif added.

The PML-N president said that we have to face economic challenges to move the country forward.

He said that the parties that attended the meeting have the two-third majority of the National Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independents have a majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. “We also respect whosoever is PTI nominee for chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa slot,” he added.

When asked if Asif Ali Zardari is the presidential nominee, Shehbaz Sharif replied, “We will not disappoint you”

Meanwhile, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for prime minister and chief minister Punjab slots respectively.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد جناب محمد نوازشریف نے وزیراعظم اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان کے عہدے کےلئے جناب محمد شہبازشریف کو نامزد کر دیا ہے جبکہ وزیراعلی پنجاب کے عہدے کےلئے محترمہ مریم نوازشریف کو نامزد کیا ہے۔ جناب محمد نوازشریف نے پاکستان کے عوام اور سیاسی تعاون فراہم کرنے والی… — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 13, 2024

Taking to X formerly known as Twitter Marriyum said, “Mr. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, while he has nominated Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab,”

Marriyum in her post added that Nawaz Sharif also thanked the people of Pakistan and all political parties and their leaders for providing political support.

“Nawaz Sharif has expressed his firm belief that as a result of these decisions, Pakistan will be freed from economic threats and inflation,” the post read.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif thanks Bilawal, Zardari for supporting PML-N

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership for supporting PML-N after the general elections 2024.

The PML-N’s Shahbaz Sharif extends gratitude to PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto for their support.

Shahbaz Sharif appreciates the endorsement from his party, and expressed gratitude on behalf of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.