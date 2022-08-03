CM Pervaiz Elahi summons meeting of religious scholars

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned a meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee in Punjab’s capital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, consultations will be held with religious scholars in order to maintain an atmosphere of religious tolerance and harmony.

The meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee will be attended by religious scholars of all schools of thought. Officials of Home Department, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other senior officials will also attend the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting was called during Muharram-ul-Haram, being observed across Pakistan.

Mourning processions and majalis were being held to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and other martyrs of Karbala, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

