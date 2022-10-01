CM Pervaiz Elahi vows justice for Model Town victims

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi vowed on Saturday to provide justice to Model Town Lahore tragedy victims, ARY News reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore to review the Model Town tragedy case. The meeting was attended by former minister Moonis Elahi, Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and SACM Amir Saeed Rana.

On the occasion, CM Elahi said that the demands of justice will be fulfilled in the Model Town case, adding that Justice will be provided to the victims of the Model Town tragedy at any cost.

Read more: SC WITHHOLDS LHC ORDER ON SUSPENSION OF NEW MODEL TOWN JIT

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries when the Punjab Police opened fire on Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of Dr Tahirul Qadri in Lahore’s upscale neighborhood of Model Town.

The second five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed on Nov 17, 2014, finalised the investigation in May 2015, exonerating former chief minister and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah from charges of ordering or abetting the police action.

Comments