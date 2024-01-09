CM Punjab announces 26,000 interest-free e-bikes for public

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, announcing the distribution of 26,000 electric motorbikes and rickshaws to the public on interest-free basis – a groundbreaking milestone in Pakistan’s history.

The announcement took place at a special function organized by the Punjab Transport Department at a local hotel on Tuesday, where the chief minister also inaugurated the Qingqi Rickshaw Registration Program across Punjab.

CM Naqvi presented the first license for electric rickshaw manufacturing to the CEO of Sazgar Company, marking the formal commencement of the electric rickshaw industry in Punjab. At the event, he disclosed plans to provide 10,000 electric bikes to students, facilitated by the Bank of Punjab, while another 10,000 electric rickshaws would be supported by Punjab Bank. Notably, 2,000 electric three-wheeler bikes would be granted to special individuals free of interest.

Emphasising environmental concerns, Mohsin Naqvi declared a ban on government-level purchases of petrol-powered motorcycles across Punjab. He also announced the initiation of the Qingqi Rickshaw Body Standers Program, highlighting the relentless efforts of the transport department in registering Qingqi rickshaws – a task previously deemed impossible.

Addressing pollution issues in Lahore, the CM stressed the need for collective action. He commended Punjab Bank for its support in the Interest-Free Electric Bikes and Electric Rickshaw Programme, particularly applauding the decision to provide interest free electric bikes to students. Drawing inspiration from China’s success with electric vehicles, he envisioned a positive impact on the environment within the next three years if electric bikes gain widespread adoption.

In a bid to encourage the shift to electric vehicles, the chief minister emphasized the high quality of electric rickshaws and their role in combating pollution. Plans include providing 10,000 electric rickshaws free of interest and allocating 2,000 three-wheeler bikes to special individuals. Civil secretariat employees, government and private sector women, and government employees would also receive 2,000 electric bikes each, all on a free-of-interest basis.

Anticipating a positive transformation in the environment and industry, Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope for an all-electric vehicle landscape in Pakistan’s future. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the transport department, such as implementing axle load restrictions and driving license reforms. Additionally, he praised the dedication and integrity of his cabinet members, highlighting their self-sustenance and commitment to public service.

The ceremony saw the presence of Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shiren, Consul General of America Ms. Kirstin K. Hawkins, Provincial ministers, SM Tanveer, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood, Secretary Transport, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore, and senior officials from various companies.

The chief minister personally inspected the electric motorbikes, rickshaws, and vehicles, taking a ride in an electric rickshaw and commending its quality. Mohsin Naqvi also inquired about the price and durability of the displayed electric bikes and vehicles.