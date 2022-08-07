CM Punjab approves ‘Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Program’

Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi has given his approval to establish the ‘Ehsaas ration subsidy program’ which will provide deserving people with Rs1500 per/month, ARY News reported.

According to details, the CM Punjab approved the establishment of the “Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Program” to provide poor people with subsidized flour, pulses, cooking oil, and other essential food items.

The CM advised forming a steering committee for the rapid establishment of the authority. Dr. Sania Nishtar would head the steering committee.

CM Pervaiz Illahi said that a working group and a monitoring system would be formed for the program. The CM ordered to prepare an ‘Ehsaas Act’ for all the Ehsaas programs.

The Act would be passed from the Punjab Assembly, he said.

On July 27, the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to restore Ehsaas programs in the province.

According to details, the former premier has directed the newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi-led provincial government to restore Ehsaas programs, including health cards and Panahgahs (shelter homes).

“Sania Nishtar will soon reach Punjab and monitor the restoration of programs in the province,” Imran Khan said. The former prime minister will also announce the restoration of welfare projects in today’s address to the nation.

