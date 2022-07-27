Imran Khan directs Punjab govt to restore Ehsaas programmes

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to restore Ehsaas programmes in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the former premier has directed the newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi-led provincial government to restore Ehsaas programmes, including health cards and Panahgahs (shelter homes).

The PTI Chairman has also directed former special assistant on poverty alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar to help the Punjab government in restoring the welfare programmes.

“Sania Nishtar will soon reach Punjab and monitor the restoration of programmes in the province,” Imran Khan said. The former prime minister will also announce the restoration of welfare projects in today’s address to the nation.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

