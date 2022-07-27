Imran Khan decides to accelerate ‘aggressive’ strategy against govt

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to accelerate ‘aggressive’ strategy against the ‘imported’ government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of PTI’s political committee under the chairmanship of Imran Khan. The meeting decided to accelerate the ‘aggressive’ strategy against the federal government.

During the meeting, the former premier announced to address the nation and inform the people of Pakistan about his future strategy. Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan’s next target will be the federal government.

In this regard, the PTI Chairman issued important instructions to the party leadership while suggestions on various political issues were also taken from the meeting’s participants.

Sources further claimed that Imran Khan has also instructed the party leaders to prepare for the general elections and said they will move towards Centre with the mandate of Punjab’s people.

Speaking during the meeting, the former prime minister said that the current rulers have destroyed the country. He also praised the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in Punjab chief minister election, syaing that the apex court upheld the Constitution and law.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

Comments