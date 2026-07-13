LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat to personally teach a class at a school every week.

Chairing a special meeting on school education, the chief minister ordered a review of the digital mechanism for registration of private schools and sought proposals for the registration of tuition centres across Punjab.

She also directed officials to devise a mechanism for the digital mapping of tuition centres.

The meeting was informed that the target of enrolling 4.3 million students in public schools had been achieved within two years and four months, marking the highest genuine enrolment recorded in government schools in recent years.

CM Punjab also made digital payment mandatory for the disbursement of salaries to teachers working under the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF). Under the initiative, bank accounts will be opened for 138,000 PEF teachers.

The meeting received a briefing on the Punjab School Reforms Programme (PSRP) and reviewed prospects for generating revenue through innovative means.

The chief minister sought a comprehensive plan on innovative revenue generation for the school education sector.