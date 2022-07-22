CM Punjab election: CS, IG served notice against police deployment

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Zainab Umair has served a legal notice to the chief secretary and IG Punjab against deployment of police force inside Punjab Assembly during the election for CM Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI MPA in her legal notice to the chief secretary and IG Punjab said that they violated the sanctity of the Punjab Assembly on April 16, when police tortured women and aged members of the assembly.

“The Lahore High Court in its order on Thursday directed police to provide security outside the premises of the assembly,” she said and added that the letter written by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari to deploy the force inside the House comes under the contempt of court.

The notice asked the secretary and IG to refrain from implementing the letter written by the deputy speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari wrote a letter to the provincial chief secretary on Thursday to seek special security measures during the Chief Minister (CM) elections.

The PA deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s letter sent to the provincial chief secretary has raised questions as it was dated July 22. It is noteworthy to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have a clear majority in the Punjab CM elections.

In his letter, Mazari stated that security forces should be deployed during the PA session for the elections of the new chief minister. He further stated that his letter for seeking PA security was in line with the court orders.

He added that some elements were creating hurdles in the assembly proceedings and he was being stopped to chair the proceedings ahead of the CM polls.

The PA deputy speaker also stated that he was facing life threats in view of the violent activities in the House. He sought the deployment of security forces in and outside the House.

