CM Punjab election: Imran Khan calls for peaceful protests tonight

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has called for peaceful protests tonight against the outcomes of the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan said in his public address following the CM Punjab election that he was surprised by the happenings in the Punjab Assembly today. “Everyone is now looking to the Supreme Court (SC).”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Khan said that he has always prayed for the strengthening of democracy in Pakistan. He added that moral values possess importance in democracy but everyone has witnessed the auction of politicians.

READ: HAMZA SHEHBAZ RE-ELECTED PUNJAB CM AFTER PML-Q’S VOTES REJECTED

He criticised that strict action would be taken against the horse trading of lawmakers in any other society. “I want to appeal to the nation to record their peaceful protest against the Punjab Assembly developments tonight.”

Hamza Shahbaz’s re-election as Punjab CM

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has been reelected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab after the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

‘No action taken against horse trading’

The PTI chief said that no action was taken against the horse trading of lawmakers during the last Senate polls despite the footage of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son had surfaced.

This is a developing story…

Comments