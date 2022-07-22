CM Punjab election: LHC bars police entry in PA

LAHORE: The Lahore High (LHC) on Friday barred entry of police in the Punjab Assembly ahead of CM Punjab election, ARY News reported.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan moved LHC against the deployment of police force inside the house.

Justice Muzzamil while announcing the verdict on Sibtain Khan’s plea, barred police from entering Punjab Assembly and ordered them to remain outside the assembly building.

Police cannot enter the assembly until it is summoned, the verdict read.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari wrote a letter to the provincial chief secretary on Thursday to seek special security measures during the Chief Minister (CM) elections.

The PA deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s letter sent to the provincial chief secretary has raised questions as it was dated July 22. It is noteworthy to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have a clear majority in the Punjab CM elections.

In his letter, Mazari stated that security forces should be deployed during the PA session for the elections of the new chief minister. He further stated that his letter for seeking PA security was in line with the court orders.

Comments